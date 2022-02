Servant Of The People, According To Law, Cannot Deprive Trukhin Of Parliamentary Mandate - MP Kachura

Oleksandr Kachura, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, declares that the political force, according to the law, cannot deprive Oleksandr Trukhin of his parliamentary mandate.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"This is impossible from a legal point of view, it is only possible if he lays it down himself," the MP answered the question of whether the Servant of the People is going to deprive Trukhin of his mandate.

Kachura himself is convinced that all those involved in such scandals, in particular Trukhin, are obliged to resign their parliamentary mandate.

He noted that the scandal involving Trukhin will be discussed at a meeting of the faction, and he suggests that one of the proposals to resolve this issue may be the demand of the Servant of the People to the MP to resign his parliamentary mandate.

"So far, I have not heard any proposals to demand such a thing from him," Kachura added.

According to the MP, in the event of a guilty verdict, Trukhin, in accordance with the law, will lose his position as a MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the decision of the Servant of the People party to expel Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Trukhin.