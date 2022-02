The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a national plan for vaccinating the population against the coronavirus for 2022.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This year we will continue to increase the pace of vaccinations, and for this we already have a 100% supply of vaccines, there will be no interruptions, we guarantee this,” Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

According to the report, the national vaccination plan stipulates that the overall COVID-19 vaccination strategy will be to give booster doses to those who already received the base course in 2021 and to vaccinate those who did not receive any doses.

Additionally, during 2022, it is planned to cover children and adolescents aged 12 to 18 with vaccinations.

"It is envisaged that by the end of 2022, the regional and Kyiv city state administrations must ensure vaccination coverage of minors and at least 70% of the adult population, including 80% in the 60+ category. Especially those who are at risk," the statement says.

Also, state administrations should ensure the proper functioning of vaccination centers for the population, permanent and temporary vaccination points based on health care institutions, in particular, using mobile vaccination sessions in organized groups and at the place of residence/location.

It is noted that a norm has appeared in the national plan providing for the creation of regional interdepartmental coordination commissions for its implementation and the approval of regional vaccination plans for 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was completed by 43.5%.

On February 24, 2021, vaccination against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine started in Ukraine, on April 13 - with CoronaVac, on April 18 - with Pfizer-BioNTech, in the second half of July - with Moderna.