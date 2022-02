Cabinet Approves Appointment By Zelenskyy Of Kuleba As Kyiv Governor Instead Of Volodin - Cabinet Representati

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Oleksii Kuleba as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration to replace Vasyl Volodin.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The appointment of Oleksii Volodymyrovych Kuleba as chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has been appointed/approved," he wrote.

Prior to his appointment, Kuleba worked as First Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration for the implementation of self-government powers.

Since May 2014, he was an assistant to a member of the Kyiv City Council (on a voluntary basis), in 2015 he was engaged in entrepreneurial activities, since October 2016 he worked as an adviser to the general director of the Pleso utility enterprise (on a voluntary basis), since August 2017 he was engaged in entrepreneurial activities, since February 2018 - was the director general of Asper Estate LLC, since November 2019 - held the position of director of the Department of Urban Improvement.

Earlier, the media reported that they wanted to appoint Kuleba as the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration instead of Vitali Klitschko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading bill No. 2143-3 on the separation of powers between the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, but the MPs did not have time to adopt the bill as a whole until 2022.