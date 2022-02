"Red" Level Of Epidemic Danger May Be Introduced In 6 Regions In Near Future - Senior Medical Officer Kuzin

Deputy Minister of Health, Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin states that the "red" level of epidemic danger can be introduced in six regions in the near future.

He stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Sumy regions may soon be transferred to the "red" level of epidemic danger, because a threatening epidemic situation is observed in these regions," Kuzin said.

Fewer patients are being admitted to hospitals now compared to the previous wave of COVID-19, he said.

“At the same time, we should not relax, because the peak incidence, according to our forecasts, will fall in mid-February,” Kuzin added.

He also noted that the Omicron strain of coronavirus will soon replace the Delta strain, as global trends confirm that this requires up to 8 weeks for the spread of a new strain.

"Protection against COVID-19 is provided only by vaccination, so I would like to point out that all vaccines available in Ukraine have passed all 3 stages of clinical trials," Kuzin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 35,014 over January 31 to 4,130,277, and the number of deaths increased by 204 over January 31 to 100,599; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.8%, and the number of new deaths increased by 6.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 2, a total of 4,130,277 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 100,599 deaths; 3,641,474 had recovered.

On February 1, a total of 35,014 new disease cases were recorded, 204 people died, and 9,894 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 1, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (35,014 vs 9,894).

At the same time, on February 1, a total of 4,314 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up twice over January 31.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has classified Rivne region as a "red" zone of epidemic danger since January 27.

On January 20, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced that another outbreak of coronavirus had begun in Ukraine with an epicenter in the western region.