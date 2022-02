Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, has registered a criminal case on giving a bribe by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Trukhin to police officers after an accident he was involved in.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The respective criminal proceedings are opened under Section 1 of Article 369 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, after publishing a video of a conversation between member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Trukhin and a police office in connection with a traffic accident involving the MP, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, initiated an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to hear a report by Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, on the cases of MP Trukhin, as well as those against former president Petro Poroshenko and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Viktor Medvedchuk.

He noted that the Servant of the People has always had zero tolerance for any offenses by persons in power.

The head of the faction stressed that, on their initiative, parliamentary immunity was lifted from the MPS, that they "always and without any delay excluded from the ranks of colleagues who were reasonably suspected of committing offenses or allowed unethical behavior."

The Servant of the People party has expelled Oleksandr Trukhin, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the faction of the same name, from the party.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made by party leader Olena Shuliak on February 2.

On February 1, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, after publishing a video of a conversation between MP Trukhin and a police officer in connection with a traffic accident in which the deputy was a participant, said that Trukhin does not deserve to stay in the party.

Earlier, the Ukrainska Pravda online media had published the result of an investigation into a road accident involving Trukhin.

In the video, which was filmed on a police camera after the accident, Trukhin turned to the law enforcement officer with the words: "let me quietly go into the forest," and then promised to "talk" to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.