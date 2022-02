UIA To Launch Flights From Kyiv To Alicante And Oslo And Resume Flights To Toronto And New York From June

The Ukraine International Airlines intends to launch flights from Kyiv to Alicante (Spain) and Oslo (Norway) and resume flights to Toronto (Canada) and New York (the United States) from June 2022.

The UIA said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, starting from June, the UIA is set to expand the original network on routes: from Kyiv to Nice (France), New York (the United States), Brussels (Belgium), Toronto (Canada), Helsinki (Finland), Venice (Italy), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dusseldorf (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (Switzerland), Warsaw (Poland), Budapest (Hungary), Vienna (Austria); from Odesa to Vilnius (Lithuania); from Lviv to Tel Aviv (Israel).

Also, starting from June 1, 2022, the airline is actively preparing to restart regular flights on the route Kyiv - Toronto - Kyiv (every Wednesday and Saturday), and from June 2, 2022 - on the route Kyiv - New York - Kyiv (every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

Flights to New York and Toronto will be operated on Boeing 777-200ER long-haul aircraft in a three-class cabin layout: business, economy premium, and economy.

From June 2022, the UIA will increase the number of regular flights between Kyiv and Delhi.

Starting June 1, 2022, flights will be operated five times a week on long-haul Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (Kyiv-Delhi - daily, except Monday and Saturday; Delhi-Kyiv - daily, except Tuesday and Sunday).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UIA plans to increase passenger traffic by 34% to 4.3 million passengers in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2020, the UIA reduced the number of flights by 4.1 times to 14,406 compared to 2019.

The UIA is one of the largest airlines in Ukraine.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the ex-co-owner of PrivatBank/businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.