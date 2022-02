Militants Fired At Hnutove Checkpoint In Donetsk Region, No Casualties

Militants have fired at the Hnutove checkpoint in Donetsk region, no one was injured.

The press center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of a UAV attack, there were no casualties among the personnel.

At the same time, it is noted that one of the servicemen was saved from injury by a personal metal token that stopped a grenade fragment.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 31, a civilian was injured due to the shelling of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, by militants.