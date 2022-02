A lightweight, high-performance ski helmet using space technology has been unveiled in northeast China's Liaoning Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A research team from Dalian University of Technology said by using the shell manufacturing technology of the Long March-5 carrier rocket, the helmet is lighter but stronger.

It's designed to protect China's professional skiers during training and games.

The helmet weighs only about 700 grams and is tailor-made for Asian people.

Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.