Participants of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay pose for a group photo at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jia Haocheng.

Participants of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay pose for a group photo at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jia Haocheng.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay on Wednesday kicked off from the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The cauldron at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao.

The torch relay will run from Feb. 2 to 4 in the three competition zones, covering 11 closed relay segments outside the closed-loop and one independent relay segment inside the loop. About 1,200 torchbearers will have the honor to take part in the journey.

Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Yehua.

Torch bearers Liu Zhijie (L front) and Zhang Runqiu attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jia Haocheng.

Torch bearers Zhu Xin'gen (R) and Li Hui attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Jia Haocheng.

Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay launched in Beijing. Video by GLOBALink/Xinhua.