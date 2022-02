President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (C) gives a speech during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/Xinhua.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (C) gives a speech during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/Xinhua.

The Olympic Truce Mural was unveiled at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach attended the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency. http://www.chinaview.cn/

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach gives a speech during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/ Xinhua.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach gives a speech during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/Xinhua.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (2nd L) attends the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/Xinhua.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (R) signs his name during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Wang Zhao/ Xinhua.