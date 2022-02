Minister of Health Viktor Liashko admits the end of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022.

He announced this on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Should we count on optimistic forecasts for the end of the epidemic. I will name several factors, the first is the appearance of a vaccine that is available today. The second is the appearance of drugs with direct antiviral action, which will appear in Ukraine before the end of this week, we are promised delivery by the manufacturer. The third is a decrease in the aggressiveness of strains. Three factors that in fact say that we can look with caution but optimism into 2022 as the year in which we can end the pandemic," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health predicts an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 to 40,000-60,000 per day in the coming weeks.

On January 26, the Ministry of Health registered Molnupiravir, a drug for COVID-19.

In December 2021, Ukraine signed contracts with Pfizer (USA) for the purchase of 300,000 courses of Paxlovid for COVID-19 and with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) for the purchase of 300,000 courses of Molnupiravir.

On January 31, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 30,768 over January 30 to 4,095,263, and the number of deaths increased by 192 over January 30 to 100,395; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 39.7%, and the number of new deaths increased 2.5 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 1, a total of 4,095,263 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 100,395 deaths; 3,631,580 had recovered.

On January 31, a total of 30,768 new disease cases were recorded, 192 people died, and 8,835 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 31, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (30,768 vs 8,835).

At the same time, on January 31, a total of 2,069 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 10.9% over January 30.