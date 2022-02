Suspected Killer Of 4 Soldiers And 1 Civilian At Yuzhmash Riabchuk Will Not Appeal Against His Arrest

National Guard conscript Artemii Riabchuk, who is suspected of killing four soldiers and a civilian and wounding five soldiers on the premises of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, does not intend to appeal against his detention as a pre-trial restrictive measure.

Riabchuk’s lawyer Ihor Stepanov announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"No, he will not [appeal against his arrest]," the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, his client is satisfied with the court's decision to order his detention in a remand prison.

He did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court ordered Riabchuk’s arrest on January 28.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking for witnesses to the shooting of National Guardsmen by Riabchuk in Dnipro.

Riabchuk faces 10-15 years or life in prison if found guilty.