In January 2022, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a surplus of UAH 12 billion, with a planned deficit for the reporting period in the amount of UAH 22 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data, in January 2022 the general fund of the state budget received UAH 78 billion.

The monthly list was fulfilled by 113.1% (+UAH 9.1 billion), mainly due to VAT.

In total, for payments, the payment of which to the budget is controlled by the State Tax Service (STS), revenues amounted to UAH 43.2 billion, the list was fulfilled by 111.4% (+UAH 4.4 billion), including:

- personal income tax and military duty - UAH 9.4 billion;

- corporate income tax - 1.3 billion;

- rent for the use of mineral resources - UAH 6.2 billion;

- excise tax on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 2.7 billion;

- value added tax - UAH 22.7 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion to the list; UAH 41.2 billion collected, UAH 18.5 billion reimbursed).

The receipt of customs payments to the general fund of the state budget in January 2022 amounted to UAH 32.3 billion, the list was fulfilled by 120.1% (+UAH 5.4 billion).

Of the total revenues, UAH 30 billion came in the form of value added tax (+UAH 5.0 billion to the list), UAH 2.0 billion - import duties.

Receipts of a single contribution for compulsory state social insurance to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds for January 2022 amounted to UAH 26.9 billion, which exceeded the expected (planned) indicators of the State Tax Service for the corresponding period by UAH 2 billion.

According to the latest data from the State Treasury, in January 2022, expenditures on the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 66.2 billion, or 75.2% of the list for the reporting period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2022, the single treasury account balance increased from UAH 15.672 billion (as of January 1) to UAH 33.900 billion (as of February 1).

In 2021, the single treasury account balance increased from UAH 12.013 billion to UAH 15.672 billion.