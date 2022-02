Members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) cannot leave Ukraine without the permission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danilov assured that the authorities have a clear procedure for the actions of all structures in the case of any threat to national security, including full-scale Russian aggression.

According to him, at the moment the situation in Ukraine is fully controlled by the authorities.

"The only restriction that we currently have, I can say, is not a big secret, today members of the National Security and Defense Council, without the permission of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - the President of Ukraine, do not have the right to leave our country. Only with the permission of President Zelenskyн NSDC members can leave the country, on a business trip or on some other issues," Danilov said.

He noted that the President, as chairperson of the National Security and Defense Council, can convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council at any time, including for the introduction of martial law in the case of Russian aggression.

In the case of such a decision, the Verkhovna Rada must approve the relevant decree of the President within 2 days.

To date, according to the National Security and Defense Council, there are about 120,000 Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.

At the same time, Danilov does not see the possibility of a full-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine, but does not exclude the possibility of any provocations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks citizens not to panic and critically evaluate information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.