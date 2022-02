The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested EUR 1 billion in the Ukrainian economy in 2021.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The EBRD provided significant assistance to Ukraine in 2021, already the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the form of a strong combination of investments and support for key economic reforms. During this challenging year, the EBRD invested EUR 1 billion in the Ukrainian economy. This is the bank’s second largest investment after Turkey. In total, over the past three years, the EBRD has invested EUR 3 billion in Ukraine," the statement says.

The EBRD's total investments last year amounted to EUR 10.4 billion in nearly 40 countries on three continents.

Given the EBRD's goal of becoming a predominantly green bank by 2025, 45% of the bank's funding in Ukraine has been directed towards greater sustainability and energy and resource efficiency.

Examples of relevant projects include a EUR 140 million loan to modernize the heating system in Kyiv and a EUR 50 million loan to Kyiv to upgrade subway rolling stock and support the transition from private vehicles to modern, efficient and environmentally friendly public transport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EBRD reduced investments in Ukraine by EUR 300 million and provided EUR 812 million in 2020 compared to EUR 1.1 billion in 2019.