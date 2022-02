Searches At Kobolev Connected With Case Of Illegal Alienation Of Natural Gas For UAH 2.2 Billion In 2020 - SBI

The searches at the former board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Andrii Kobolev, are connected with the investigation into the illegal alienation of natural gas worth UAH 2.2 billion in 2020.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches both at the former management of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, and at the office of the Ukrtransgaz JSC and at the heads of private enterprises.

The authority reported that investigative actions are being carried out as part of the case on the fact of illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 for UAH 2.2 billion.

Later, the State Bureau of Investigation clarified that they were carrying out a pre-trial investigation into the illegal alienation of 305 million cubic meters of natural gas by officials of the Ukrtransgaz JSC, Naftogaz of Ukraine in complicity with other persons.

The investigation is checking the information about the legitimacy of returning by Naftogaz the debt to commercial structures that arose more than 20 years ago.

According to the investigation, the management of Naftogaz, at the request of Ukrtransgaz JSC, agreed on documents on concluding an amicable agreement with commercial structures without proper authority and grounds.

Guided by the decision of the management of the state-owned company, the Kyiv Economic Court approved an amicable agreement, which made it possible to withdraw 305 million cubic meters of natural gas from state ownership in late 2020.

According to experts, the amount of confirmed damage is UAH 2 billion 182 million.

Besides, it was established that the ex-head of Naftogaz signed the decision of the shareholder of Ukrtransgaz JSC on amicable agreements without the approval of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at the home of the former board chairperson of Naftogaz, Kobolev.