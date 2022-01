Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will receive the president of Turkey in Ukraine this week," Kuleba said.

According to him, the heads of government of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Poland will also visit Ukraine this week.

Kuleba stressed that Ukrainian diplomats are currently working to maintain a high intensity of diplomatic talks and that the presence of foreign senior officials in Ukraine can help to reduce security threats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and the Czech Republic have provided additional defense support to Ukraine due to the alleged threat from Russia.