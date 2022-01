The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is having a minimal impact on the number of real-estate transactions.

Roman Herasymchuk, the director of the City Development Solutions (CDS) consulting company, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is having little effect on the number of transactions. Our experts have noted an increase in activity in new homes in the secondary market. Some investors have reduced the selling prices of their apartments, but the impact on the entire market is minimal and there is no pronounced trend," Herasymchuk said.

He added that real estate prices in major Ukrainian cities continued to rise during the period from December 2021 to January 2022.

"Over the past two months, the average dollar prices on the primary market have risen by 2.4% in Kyiv, 4.9% in Odesa, and 3.9% in Lviv," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, CDS is a consulting company that provides a range of consulting, marketing, and agency services in all segments of the real estate market in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the State Register of Legal Entities and Sole Proprietors, the ultimate beneficial owners of the company are Andrii Malofeev and Cypriot citizen Konstantinos Konstantinides.