36% Of TPPs And CHPPs Power Units Operating In Ukraine

In Ukraine, 36% of power units of thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) operate.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, 32 of the 88 power units of TPPs and CHPPs are currently in operation.

As of 4:30 p.m. on January 31, TPPs and CHPPs generated 4.7 GW of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30 the Energoatom national nuclear power generation company announced that for the first time all 15 power units of nuclear power plants were in operation.

On January 28, a total of 37 power units and four buildings out of 88 power units of TPPs and CHPPs were in operation.

From January 16 to January 23, coal reserves in the warehouses of TPPs increased by 4.7% to 713,500 tons.

Earlier, Ukrhydroenergo announced that hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) are used to compensate for the shortage of TPPs capacities in the united energy system (UES) of Ukraine.