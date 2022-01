Ukraine Expected To Pay IMF About USD 197 Million In February

In February, Ukraine will have to pay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about USD 197 million.

That follows from the IMF's data, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the current schedule, this year, Ukraine must pay the IMF 1,685.483 million in special drawing rights.

As of January 2022, it is about USD 2.36 billion under the central bank’s exchange rate.

The first payment is scheduled for February 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, 2021, the IMF approved the completion of the first revision of the stand-by program and allocation of USD 700 million to Ukraine.

Besides, the IMF prolonged the force of the program until the end of 2022.