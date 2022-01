From Monday, January 31, medical workers, public utilities employees and local government employees who are not vaccinated against coronavirus COVID-19 will be suspended from work without pay.

This is evidenced by the information of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 31, 2022, the order of the Ministry of Health No. 2664 dated November 30, 2021 came into force, which expanded the list of organizations whose representatives are subject to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the order, the following employees are added to the list of those who are subject to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for the period of quarantine established by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease:

- of local self-government bodies;

- of healthcare institutions of state and municipal forms of ownership;

- of utility enterprises, institutions and organizations.

However, this requirement does not apply to people who have absolute contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus disease and a medical certificate confirming this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health predicts an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection to 40,000-60,000 per day in the coming weeks.

On January 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 22,026 over January 29 to 4,064,495, and the number of deaths increased by 78 over January 29 to 100,203; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.1%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 17%.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 28, a total of 4,064,495 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 100,203 deaths; 3,622,745 had recovered.

On January 30, a total of 22,026 new disease cases were recorded, 78 people died, and 4,346 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 30, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (22,026 vs 4,346).

At the same time, on January 30, a total of 2,322 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 37.1% over January 29.