SBI Refuses To Summon Zelenskyy And Arakhamia For Interrogation - Poroshenko's Defense

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) refused to summon President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia for interrogation in the case of former President Petro Poroshenko.

Ilia Novikov, one of Poroshenko's lawyers, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They refuse to summon Mr. Zelenskyy and Arakhamia for interrogation," the lawyer said.

According to him, such a request was submitted to the investigator by the defense of the fifth President.

Novikov also said that cross-interrogation of Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk is legally impossible, since the fifth President refused to testify on January 31.

At the same time, the lawyer did not rule out that the SBI would send a summons for such an interrogation, if not this week (February 1-4), then next (February 7-11).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko refused to testify at the SBI and left the building.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) refused to allow former President Petro Poroshenko to travel abroad.

Earlier, the court banned Poroshenko from traveling abroad and ordered him to hand over his foreign passports.

Poroshenko handed over his passports for traveling abroad for storage to the State Migration Service.

The State Bureau of Investigation promises to summon former President Petro Poroshenko for another interrogation in the near future.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect the former President of high treason because of his assistance in the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.