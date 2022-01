Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building

Former president Petro Poroshenko has refused to testify at the State Bureau of Investigation and left the building.

That follows from the live broadcast of the event, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko left the building at 11:16 a.m.

Poroshenko's lawyer, Illia Novikov, said the refusal to testify had been planned.

According to him, the SBI investigators within the case already know everything that is needed, and Poroshenko's testimony will not change anything.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Poroshenko arrived for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation at 11:00 a.m.