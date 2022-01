Britain, The Netherlands, And Poland's Governments Heads Will Visit Ukraine This Week, Germany, And France’s F

The heads of the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Poland will pay their visit to Ukraine this week, and foreign affairs ministers of Germany and France – next week.

That follows from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian diplomacy is working to maintain a high intensity of diplomatic negotiations and the presence of foreign top officials in Ukraine as a factor in reducing security threats. Only this week, the prime ministers of three states will visit Kyiv simultaneously," the ministry notes.

The Foreign Ministry reports that this week, the heads of governments of Britain, the Netherlands and Poland will visit Ukraine.

The heads of the German and French foreign ministries are planning to visit Ukraine next week.

In particular, it is reported that they will pay a visit to Donbas.

A number of telephone conversations and online meetings between Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European colleagues are being also planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and the Czech Republic provided Ukraine with additional defense support due to the threat from Russia.