Building Of Consulate General Of Ukraine In Hamburg Damaged

On the night of January 28, unknown people damaged the building of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Hamburg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the morning, consular officers found a broken window of the institution, as well as a stone with which a hit been made," the Foreign Ministry said.

It is reported that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, and there was no penetration into the consulate.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Hamburg appealed to the police to conduct a prompt investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Consulate General continues to operate as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany has not changed its position on the inexpediency of providing weapons to Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the dispute over the need to support Ukraine with the provision of weapons should not cause a split between Western countries.