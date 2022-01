The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is not planning a simultaneous interrogation (the so-called "cross-interrogation") of former president Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) on January 31.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"An interrogation of Viktor Medvedchuk at the SBI on January 31 is not planned. Therefore, there can be no talk of a so-called ‘cross-interrogation’ with Petro Poroshenko," the SBI said.

The State Bureau of Investigation called on Poroshenko not to hide or avoid the legal proceedings but to fully participate in them.

Besides, the SBI is disappointed by the position of Poroshenko's lawyers, who are saying that their client will not cooperate with the investigation.

According to the SBI, a suspect in a criminal proceeding cannot determine the number of interrogations and procedural acts that need to be performed during an investigation even if the suspect is a member of the parliament.

"The status of a parliamentarian does not give one the right to ignore the Criminal Procedure Code. We emphasize that it is Poroshenko’s duty to participate in the legal proceedings. It is the law that determines that he has certain duties that he must fulfill, and he should not be guided by personal desires in this regard," the SBI said.

Considering Poroshenko’s behavior, the State Bureau of Investigation believes that the court’s decision to free Poroshenko on his own recognizance is too lenient.

The State Bureau of Investigation believes that Poroshenko wants to disrupt the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's defense lawyers have stated that he does not intend to participate in a "cross-interrogation" with Medvedchuk.

The State Bureau of Investigation has said that it is not ruling out the possibility of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk being interrogated at the same time.

Poroshenko has been summoned to appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigation on January 31.