Chinese students have shown gradual improvements in physical fitness as efforts have been made to ensure their time for physical activity, according to the Ministry of Education, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to data released by the ministry, 33% of Chinese primary and middle school students were evaluated as "good" in physical fitness currently, compared to 26.5% in 2016.

China has also seen downward trends in the prevalence of overweight and obesity, and in the incidence of vision impairment among students of various school ages in recent years, the ministry added.

Earlier this year, the ministry issued a circular calling for appropriate school scheduling that allows 2 hours of daily physical activity for students. Meanwhile, it asked schools to offer guidance on physical education homework and offer quality exercise resources.