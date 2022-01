Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, said that media reports about the tense conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden are not true.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the Parliament session on the Rada TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The conversation of the Presidents yesterday was lengthy, frank and constructive... Media reports about tension and some kind of conflict that happened yesterday are unreliable," Kuleba said.

The press secretary of President Zelenskyy, Serhii Nykyforov, also noted on Facebook that the messages on social networks "completely do not correspond to reality, and the correct information is contained only in official releases from the Ukrainian and American sides."

“Everything else is assumption and speculation. In this turbulent time, we ask you to treat information as responsibly as possible and publish only carefully verified data,” Nykyforov wrote.

Prior to this, CNN, citing a senior Ukrainian official, reported that the conversation between Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden "did not go well."

According to CNN, Biden told the Ukrainian President that "an invasion is now almost inevitable once the ground freezes in February."

To which Zelenskyy replied that "the threat from Russia remains dangerous, but ambiguous, and that there is no certainty that the attack will take place."

So, according to CNN, Biden and Zelenskyy could not agree on the risks of a Russian invasion.

Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said that this was not true about the CNN publication on Twitter.

"That's not true. President Biden said there is a real possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has said this publicly before and we've been warning about it for months. Reports of something more or different than this completely false,” she wrote in response to a tweet by CNN journalist Alexander Marquardt, who, among other things, wrote that, according to a Ukrainian senior official, “Biden said Kyiv could be ‘plundered’, Russian troops could try to occupy it, so ‘be prepared to hit."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a post by Zelenskyy on Twitter, he discussed with Biden diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Donbas.