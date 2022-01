Former President Petro Poroshenko does not intend to take part in a cross (simultaneous) interrogation with Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction).

Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this to journalists.

According to him, with this interrogation, the SBI wants to organize a show in which the ex-president will not take part.

"There will be no participation in the show, which the SBI calls legal proceedings," Holovan said.

According to him, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) wants to give the public a picture of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk visiting the SBI at the same time.

The lawyer noted that according to the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, Poroshenko is obliged to arrive at the first request to the investigator, prosecutor or to the court, but the defense hopes to cancel this obligation on appeal.

Holovan thus made it clear that the ex-President plans to appear at the State Bureau of Investigation on January 31.

In turn, Poroshenko's lawyer Ilia Novikov confirmed that the plans of the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a simultaneous interrogation of the fifth President and Medvedchuk are not a fake.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation does not rule out that Poroshenko and Medvedchuk will be interrogated at the same time.