The Kyiv Court of Appeal has suspended its hearing upon an appeal against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv that ordered former president Petro Poroshenko’s personal liability and banned him from going abroad for February 11.

Poroshenko’s lawyer Illia Novikov has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Allegedly, no materials were received by the Court of Appeal (from the Pecherskyi Court)," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Kyiv Court of Appeal should have selected a measure of restraint for Poroshenko.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has banned Poroshenko from going abroad.

The court has also ordered the former president to appear in court and before the prosecutor and the investigator upon request and prohibited him from leaving Kyiv and Kyiv region without the appropriate permission.

The court also ordered Poroshenko to surrender his passport for traveling abroad.

Poroshenko is suspected of colluding with a group of people, including representatives of the senior leadership of Russia, to facilitate the activities of terrorist organizations in the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic.