The police found 14 empty loading cases of a Kalashnikov assault rifle in an abandoned building near the place of detention of conscript of the National Guard Artemii Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men, a civilian and wounding five more military in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

"14 empty loading cases of the Kalashnikov assault rifle and other physical evidence were confiscated in an abandoned building in the town of Pidhorodne (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement says.

It is noted that after the detention of the armed serviceman Riabchuk, the police began working out the nearby territory.

An abandoned building was found at a distance of about 500 meters from the place of detention.

There, law enforcement officers found and seized empty loading cases, ammunition harness and other belongings of the detainee, which were then sent to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings on the fact of official negligence of the leadership of the National Guard due to killing and wounding of military men by the National Guard soldier in Dnipro.

Riabchuk faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.