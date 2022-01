Phone Conversation Of Zelenskyy And Biden Will Take Place On Thursday

A telephone conversation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United States President Joe Biden will take place on Thursday, January 27.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in the Office of the President.

Thus, the source confirmed the information that Zelenskyy and Biden would have a telephone conversation on Thursday.

According to media reports, the topic of conversation between the heads of state will be the security situation on the border with Russia, as well as the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries, which took place on January 26 in Paris.

Nykyforov on Facebook also confirmed the planned conversation of the Presidents on Thursday.

"Dear Colleagues! A telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden is scheduled tonight. It will be a logical continuation of close cooperation, coordination of actions and confirmation of support for Ukraine by its reliable partner," the spokesman wrote.

According to him, the leaders are expected to touch upon the issues of the peace process, security, in particular energy, defense cooperation, macro-financial support and anti-oligarchic reform.

Nykyforov noted that this would be the second conversation between the Presidents in January and the third in two months.

He did not specify the planned time of the telephone conversation between the leaders of the countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, following the results of the talks between the advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries on January 26, said that all its participants supported a stable ceasefire, which should operate without any conditions.

Yermak expects a de-escalation of the situation around the Ukrainian borders as a result of further negotiations.