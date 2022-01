The commander of the National Guard, Mykola Balan, resigned after the shooting of military in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into account the fact that for any actions - both good and bad - the commander is responsible, this morning I spoke the word and wrote a report to the Minister of Internal Affairs and a petition to the President of Ukraine for the resignation and dismissal from the post of the commander of the National Guard," he stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Artemii Riabchuk, a conscript of the National Guard, suspected of killing four military and a civilian and wounding five more military in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, surrendered himself to law enforcement officers.

The police detained Riabchuk.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings on the fact of official negligence of the leadership of the National Guard due to killing and wounding of military men by the National Guard soldier in Dnipro.

Riabchuk faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.