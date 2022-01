Conscript Riabchuk Suspected Of Killing 4 Military, Civilian And Wounding 5 More Military In Territory Of YUZH

Conscript of the National Guard Artemii Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men, a civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

This is evidenced by the sanction of the article of the Criminal Code, which he is charged with, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He is suspected of premeditated murder of two or more people, as well as murder with extreme atrocity.

For this, criminal liability is provided in the form of imprisonment for a period from 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

It also provides for the confiscation of all property if the murders were committed for mercenary motives.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings on the fact of official negligence of the leadership of the National Guard due to killing and wounding of military men by the National Guard soldier in Dnipro.

Artemii Riabchuk, a conscript of the National Guard, suspected of killing four military and a civilian and wounding five more military in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, surrendered himself to law enforcement officers.