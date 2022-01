SBI Opens Case Of Official Negligence Of National Guard Leadership Due To Killing Of Military By National Guar

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings on the fact of official negligence of the leadership of the National Guard due to killing and wounding of military men by the National Guard soldier in Dnipro.

The State Bureau of Investigation has registered a criminal proceeding on official negligence of the leadership of the National Guard, which led to killing and wounding of military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

"The State Bureau of Investigation is carrying out a full range of measures to establish not only the circumstances of the crime, but will also conduct a thorough investigation of the conditions due to which it became possible. It is necessary to identify all the details that could lead to the tragedy in order to exclude its recurrence in the future," the director of the SBI, Oleksii Sukhachiov, said.

He stressed that officials of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, in the conditions of a special period, were negligent about military service when organizing measures to protect important state facilities, critical infrastructure facilities, state authorities, as well as ensuring that servicemen of subordinate units of operational-territorial directorates of the National Guard serve at these facilities.

Preliminary qualification: negligent attitude of a military official to the service, which entailed grave consequences, committed in a special period, except for martial law (Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term from five to seven years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal proceeding on the fact of killing by a soldier of the National Guard of four military men, a civilian and wounding of five more military men in the territory of YUZHMASH in Dnipro.

The police have detained conscript Artemii Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men, a civilian, and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.