3 Wounded Military In Grave Condition, Another 2 Lives Out Of Danger As Result Of Shooting Of Guard By Conscri

Three wounded military are in grave condition, the lives of two more are out of danger as a result of the shooting of the guard of the National Guard by a conscript in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

Adviser to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Anton Heraschenko, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Heraschenko, the suspect fired bullets point-blank at a 22-year-old girl serving in the National Guard.

She was wounded in the knee, in the shoulder, and most severely in the stomach.

The girl lost more than 3 liters of blood.

Now the surgeons of the Mechnikov hospital are fighting for her life.

"Another comrade-in-arms of hers, who was wounded in the abdominal cavity, is also in grave condition ... A National Guard of Ukraine soldier who was taken to the 16th city hospital is also in grave condition. He has wounds in the chest, thigh and shoulder," Heraschenko wrote.

He noted that the lives of the other two wounded, taken to the Mechnikov hospital, according to doctors, are out of danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have detained conscript Artemii Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men, a civilian, and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.