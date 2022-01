5 Military Killed, 5 Wounded By Conscript In YUZHMASH Territory In Dnipro

As a result of firing at a patrol group of the National Guard, a conscript soldier killed five military and wounded five in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on January 27 at 3:40 a.m., a National Guard conscript Artemii Riabchuk, born 2001, used his Kalashnikov gun to shoot a patrol group of National Guard military and fled the scene.

A Siren police operation is currently underway in the city.

No motives are currently known.

National Guard Commander Mykola Balan has gone to the scene.