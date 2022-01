Exercises To Work Out Interaction With Armed Forces Planned With Participation Of Heads Of Local Authorities I

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov states that exercises to work out interaction with the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned with the participation of heads of local authorities in February.

He stated this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In February, exercises are planned on a regional basis with the participation of heads of local authorities and self-government in order to work out interaction," he said.

Besides, he noted that the military will alternately conduct exercises in 4 regions: in the north, east, south and west, during which they will teach the heads of local administrations, as well as the mayors of those cities where battalions and brigades will be deployed, how to properly interact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv region is forming a brigade and seven battalions of the territorial defense.