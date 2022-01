Cyberattack On Official Website Of Ukraine Ukraine.ua Carried Out On Night Of January 26

A cyberattack on the official website of Ukraine Ukraine.ua was carried out on the night of January 26.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 01:00 p.m., access to the site has been resumed, but work to counteract the consequences of a cyber attack continues. Specialists of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry are taking all necessary measures to restore full-fledged stable operation of the site. Temporary problems with access to the resource are still possible in the near future," the Foreign Ministry notes.

The official website of Ukraine Ukraine.ua was launched on January 14, 2021 - this is a portal for foreign audiences about the real modern Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, hackers attacked government websites and the Diia public services website on the night of January 13-14.

The State Special Communications Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and the cyber police are investigating a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities with the placement of provocative messages.

The websites of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and the State Treasury were not working.

The site of Diia state services also did not work.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that there was no leakage of personal data due to a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities.

The SSU is also investigating the involvement of Russian special services in a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities.