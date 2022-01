More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation have put to sea to participate in the exercise in the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet have put to sea to participate in the exercise, which will be held in the Black Sea. Ships, combat boats and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet as part of ship groups left the bases of Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, after which they moved to designated areas in waters of the Black Sea," the statement said.

It is also noted that frigates, patrol ships, small missile ships and missile boats, landing ships, small anti-submarine ships, as well as minesweepers are involved in the performance of tasks according to the exercise plan as part of heterogeneous groupings, naval strike groups and detachments of landing ships.

On the way to the designated areas, the crews of the ships will conduct a series of exercises and trainings on organizing communications, safe maneuvering in areas with intensive navigation, and organizing air defense at sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 21, the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that Russia was delivering tanks, artillery installations and ammunition to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.