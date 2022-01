Units Of Russian Army’s 150th Motor Rifle Division To Conduct Exercises In Rostov Region

Units of the 150th motor rifle division of the combined arms formation of the Russian army’s Southern Military District have been sent to Rostov region for exercises.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 20 ships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have departed for the Black Sea to participate in naval exercises.