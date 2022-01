Subway To Become Main Bomb Shelter In Kyiv In Case Of Russian Attack - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the subway would become the main bomb shelter in Kyiv in the case of a Russian attack.

He announced this on the air of the Utro [Morning] TV program on the Current Time TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A clear plan has been developed in Kyiv, information has been given about the bomb shelters that are located near certain objects. The Kyiv Subway will also act as a key bomb shelter in Kyiv, which, God forbid, in the case of the Z-hour, will be ready to receive people who will be able to take cover in case of a possible attack," he said.

Klitschko noted that there are sirens in the city, which, in case of an emergency, will notify of the threat.

He stressed that in this case, television and radio would be needed to provide residents with information.

Klitschko hopes that such means will not be needed and that a negative situation will be avoided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov sees no possibility for a full-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine.

The United State of America, United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic have provided Ukraine with additional defense support due to the threat from Russia.