Rada Committee On De-Occupation Of Territories Chair Lubynets Assures That There Are No Prerequisites For Full

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories in Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and Crimea, National Minorities, Interethnic Relations, Dmytro Lubynets (For the Future parliamentary group) assures that there are no prerequisites for a full-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Firstly, I wanted to address you as a person who is on the territory of Donetsk region every 2 weeks and clearly understands what is happening here, both on the border with the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions ... all ask to calm down, we have no prerequisites for some kind of big aggravation or a full-scale offensive by the Russian Federation," the MP said.

Lubynets noted that he says this as a person who, among other things, has access to secret information, and asked the Ukrainian society to "breathe out and not be led to provocations."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov sees no possibility for a full-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine.