18 Police Officers And 3 Activists Injured At SaveFOP Rally Near Rada On January 25

18 police officers and 3 activists were injured in clashes during the SaveFOP protest near the building of the Verkhovna Rada on January 25.

The Communications Department of the Kyiv Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during the rally, clashes arose between the protesters and law enforcement officers due to the fact that the active participants in the rally behaved aggressively, tried to break through the police cordon in order to get into the protected territory of the Verkhovna Rada.

The protesters did not react to the repeated demands of the police officers to stop their actions.

To restore law and order, the police immediately intervened and pushed them back.

"18 police officers and 3 protesters received injuries of varying severity. Participants who resisted the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and committed illegal acts were taken to the Pecherskyi police department," the statement says.

Besides, information has spread on the Internet that one of the protesters has died.

The police deny this information.

According to the statement, the man, who felt bad, was given first aid by the police.

According to these facts, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) and under Part 2 of Article 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code.

Investigations are underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 1,000 activists of the SaveFOP movement demanded the abolition of the introduction of settlement transaction registrars near the building of the Verkhovna Rada.

The protesters blocked the road near the parliament (along Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street).

There were clashes between law enforcement officers and activists.

The policemen drew up administrative protocols for 2 participants of the SaveFOP action for violating law and order.