The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) states that former President Petro Poroshenko handed over four passports for traveling abroad and a diplomatic passport.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Bureau of Investigation.

The authority noted that Poroshenko complied with the decision of the Pecherskyi Court regarding the handing over passports for traveling abroad.

He handed over to the State Migration Service for safekeeping his four passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and a diplomatic passport.

At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation emphasized that the ex-President handed over his passports only on January 24, that is, after public coverage of the fact that he ignored the court decision in this part.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on January 31.