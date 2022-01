The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) summons former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation on January 31.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Bureau of Investigation.

"The SBI investigator expects Poroshenko on January 31," the authority said.

Poroshenko is summoned for 11:00 a.m.

The SBI recalled that Poroshenko was summoned for interrogation to the authority on January 24, at 04:00 p.m., while the ex-President appeared at the SBI premises, but, without waiting for the investigator, left the building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation states that former President Petro Poroshenko arrived at the bureau upon a call, but left the premises after 7 minutes without waiting for the investigator.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv banned Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

The ex-President is obliged to arrive at every request to the court, to the prosecutor and the investigator, not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the appropriate permission.

Poroshenko is also required to deposit a passport for traveling abroad.

Poroshenko's defense stated that on January 25 the State Bureau of Investigation planned to cross-interrogate their client and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), but the bureau denies this.