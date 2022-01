Canada To Evacuate Children Of Embassy Employees In Ukraine Due To Russia's Buildup Of Troops Near Ukrainian B

Canada has decided to evacuate the children of embassy employees in Ukraine due to the buildup by Russia of troops near the borders of Ukraine.

The press service of the government of Canada has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The safety of Canadians, our staff and their families in our offices abroad is our top priority. Due to Russia's ongoing military build-up and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw children of Canadian Embassy employees under the age of 18 and family members accompanying them," he statement says.

It is emphasized that the staff of the Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada and the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine in Kyiv will continue to closely monitor the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 24, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany informed the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry of their intention to evacuate members of the families of diplomats and some of their employees due to the threat from Russia.