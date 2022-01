Poroshenko's Defense Asks Court Of Appeal To Cancel Personal Recognizance And Ban On Traveling Abroad

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko has asked the Kyiv Court of Appeal to cancel his preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance, and a ban on traveling abroad.

The lawyer of the ex-President Ihor Holovan told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Back then we said that we would file an appeal. We filed," the lawyer said.

According to him, the defense asks in the appeal to cancel the preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance and all restrictions established by the court.

In particular, the obligation to hand over passports for travelling abroad, as well as not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Poroshenko handed over his passports for travelling abroad.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal against the decision to free former president Petro Poroshenko on his own recognizance on January 28.

On January 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the petition of the senior investigator for especially important cases of the Main Investigation Bureau of Investigation to apply a measure of restraint to Poroshenko in the form of detention and chose a personal recognizance for him.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv also banned Poroshenko from traveling abroad and forbade him to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the relevant authorities.