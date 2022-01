The Ministry of Social Policy has suggested that the Cabinet of Ministers index pensions by 14% from March 1.

The Ministry of Social Policy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Social Policy proposes to index by 14% from March 1, 2022:

- insurance pensions assigned until 2019 (in this case, the amount of the increase will be at least UAH 100, and the average increase will be about UAH 500);

- military pensions (the average increase will be UAH 700);

- the minimum amount of disability pensions as a result of the accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (the average increase will be UAH 400) and other pensions for persons with disabilities from among the liquidators of the accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ministry of Social Policy also proposes to establish an additional payment to persons who are not subject to the indexation of pensions, in the amount of UAH 135 per month.

Besides, the Ministry proposes to increase the minimum pension payment for persons with group I disabilities and persons with full insurance experience (30/35 years) from UAH 2,200 to UAH 2,300, and for non-working pensioners from among recipients of minimum pensions who do not have full experience, to increase by UAH 166 up to UAH 2,100.

The Ministry also proposes to increase the amount of state assistance by UAH 400 (from UAH 1,700 to UAH 2,100) for recipients of benefits for each child brought up in a large family; by UAH 166 (from UAH 1,934 to UAH 2,100) - for recipients of state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities, as well as persons not entitled to a pension and persons with disabilities receiving state social assistance.

Also, the draft resolution proposes to determine the indexation by 14% of the amount of monthly compensation payments to the pension of the elderly.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the indexation of pensions is planned at the level of 14% from March 1 this year.

On January 1, a law came into force to increase the pensions for liquidators of the Chornobyl accident to UAH 16,000.