The European Union’s Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi will visit Ukraine from January 26 to 27.

The European Commission announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Várhelyi will visit Kyiv from January 26 to 27.

Várhelyi plans to discuss the implementation of reforms and Ukraine's further integration with the EU on the basis of the Association Agreement.

Besides, the European commissioner will participate in a meeting of the Ukrainian Government Coordination Commission for the Implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

Furthermore, Várhelyi will hold bilateral meetings with the Ukrainian authorities, as well as with representatives of civil society and national minorities.

The European commissioner will also participate in the launch of the Natolin4Capacity Building project.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union does not plan to evacuate the families of its diplomats from Ukraine due to the alleged threat of Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov has said that he sees no possibility of a full-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine.

The United States believes that Russia could begin military operations in Ukraine at any moment, and it has ordered the families of the employees of its embassy in Ukraine to leave the country due to the possibility of Russian military action.

Britain is also evacuating some of its embassy staff from Ukraine due to the alleged threat of a Russian invasion.

NATO is increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe due to the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Ukrainian citizens not to panic and to critically evaluate the reports of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.